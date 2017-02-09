Medacta International, the privately held, family-owned global designer of innovative joint replacement and spine surgery products, is proud to announce the acquisition of Austrian distributor Vivamed GmbH, effective 01 February 2017.

This acquisition aims to strengthen the company's presence in Austria by facilitating future development and investments in this market while ensuring the continued delivery of high-level products and services that Medacta customers have come to expect. As part of the acquisition, Vivamed Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Herbert Brandstätter will transition to Medacta Austria General Manager.

"Medacta's growth, including expansion of the product portfolio in the areas of spine, shoulder and sports medicine, requires a substantial structural investment in the Austrian market," said Alberto Siccardi, President and Founder of Medacta International. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Mr. Brandstätter, who will help us expand and strengthen our business in Austria."

"After 15 years of close collaboration with Medacta International, Vivamed has become one of the main players in the Austrian joint replacement market," said Herbert Brandstätter. "We have shared the pillars of Medacta's mission and identity since the beginning of our partnership and are eager to join our talented teams."

