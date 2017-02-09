Intelledox, Global Digital Transformation Software Company, Announces New CEO to Support Rapid International Expansion

CANBERRA, Australia, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelledox announced today that Ray Kiley has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. Ray will be responsible for propelling Intelledox through its next phase of growth, with a key focus on enhancing the company's infrastructure and capacity in response to the interest and demand from customers around the world.

Ray brings with him more than 25 years of executive leadership and experience including running the operations for a range of global technology and data focused businesses such as CoreLogic and Medibank Health Solutions. Ray joins Intelledox following successful tenures working with analytics for insurance, mortgage finance and the public sector while at CoreLogic. Previously as COO of Medibank Health Solutions, Kiley streamlined the operations across Australia and New Zealand. He has also held various roles at Telstra for over a decade, most recently as Director, Business Integration, IT.

Phil Williamson will continue his role on the Intelledox Board of Directors with a focus on the role of Founder and Head of Innovation.

"The success of our global expansion in North America and entrance into the Asia market over the past 18 months prompted our search for a seasoned, highly-experienced CEO to scale operations and drive growth," said co-founder, Phillip Williamson. "Ray's impressive record of success, executive leadership and experience makes him the perfect choice to lead Intelledox to achieve our ambitious goals. I look forward to working closely with Ray as I focus on the innovation that Intelledox brings to market."

"Ray Kiley is the right person to lead Intelledox as we seek to further accelerate our already rapid growth in the FinTech and Digital Transformation markets. He will further inspire the innovation spirit and values-based culture of Intelledox," said Terry Winters, Chairman of the Board at Intelledox.

Commenting on his new role, Kiley said, "I am looking forward to accelerating Intelledox's growth into global markets as its advanced digital transformation platform is adopted as best of breed by some of the biggest names in the industries we serve. There is a huge opportunity for Intelledox Infiniti's Adaptive Interviews, data capture and analytics capabilities and as a FinTech solution across Banking, Finance, Insurance, Healthcare and Public Sector. I am thrilled that Intelledox Co Founders Phil Williamson and Michelle Melbourne trust me to lead such a passionate team of innovators and high achievers. Their key focus on customer success is something that I intend to harness and develop further as we bring even more digital transformation value to our customers and partners around the world."

Utilizing intuitive, conversational digital interviews, Intelledox's Adaptive Engagement solutions help companies rapidly develop mobile-ready, digital transformation solutions. Insurance, Financial Services, Government and Enterprise customers worldwide deploy the Infiniti platform to enhance customer engagement, increase customer satisfaction, streamline efficiency, and drive down operational costs. With North American Headquarters located in Dallas Texas, Intelledox has offices in New York, London, Singapore, Sydney and Global Headquarters in Canberra, Australia.

