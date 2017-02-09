EPS: CO2 Further Reduction Three Months After Commissioning of the Microgrid in the Maldives

PARIS and MILAN, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Electro Power Systems S.A. ("EPS"), a technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), announces the performance results three months after commissioning its second microgrid in the Maldives.

These data confirm that renewables coupled with the EPS storage system cover up to 63% of the resort power requirements, enabling reduction in diesel consumption by 423.000 litres per year, 50% more than expected at the time of commissioning in October 2016.

"These data confirm the competitiveness of off-grid power generation," commented Daniele Rosati, Vice President Engineering of EPS. "By using our proprietary technology to ensure stability and master the intermittent nature of any renewable energy source."

This microgrid has an installed capacity of 4.1 MW, hybridized with 0.8 MWp of solar distributed in eight installations throughout the island and 0.3 MWh of storage to manage the spinning reserve and stabilize the renewables sources. The microgrid is coupled with 1.1 MVA HyESS power conversion system and 3 MVA generators that produce also heat for hot water of the resort.

In aggregate, EPS has commissioned in the Maldives two microgrids providing energy to approximately 2.300 people, for a combined installed power of 10.4 MW, hybridized with 1.8 MWp of solar and 0.6 MWh of storage with 2.4 MW HyESS power conversion.

About Electro Power Systems

Electro Power Systems (EPS) operates in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in hybrid storage solutions and microgrids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into stable power sources.

Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext, EPS is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices. EPS has registered offices in Paris, France, and research, development, and manufacturing in Italy.

Thanks to more than 10 years of R&D, EPS has developed technology covered by 125 patents and applications. EPS hybrid energy storage solutions stabilize electrical grids heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries; in emerging economies, EPS powers off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels without the need for any subsidy or incentive scheme.

EPS has installed and commissioned 36 large-scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables and energy storage totalling over 35 MW of installed power that provides energy to over 160,000 customers every day, in addition to more than 18 MW of grid support systems; the total capacity output is 47 MWh and 25 MW in 21 countries across Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

For more information, visit http://www.electropowersystems.com .