sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A119ZM ISIN: GB00BPT23R97 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
09.02.2017 | 08:01
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Guscio Plc - Further re name change to GoTech Group plc

PR Newswire
London, February 8

Guscio plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GUSC.L / Sector: Software

9 February 2017

Guscio plc

("Guscio", the "Company" or the "Group")

Further re name change to GoTech Group plc

Further to the announcement made on 8 February 2017, Guscio plc, the sports, health and wellbeing focused technology company, announces that the process to complete the change of the Company's name to GoTech Group plc has now been completed. Trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each will take place under the new name GoTech Group plc and new TIDM GOT.L (previously GUSC.L), with effect from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow, 10 February 2017.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.guscioplc.com or contact:

Gail GanneyGuscio plcTel: +44 (0) 1707 659111
Virginia Bull
James Reeve
Liz Kirchner		Allenby Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0) 20 3 328 5656
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams		Peterhouse Corporate FinanceTel: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797
Lottie Brocklehurst
Grace-Anne Marius		St Brides PartnersTel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

© 2017 PR Newswire