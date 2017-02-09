Guscio Plc - Further re name change to GoTech Group plc

Guscio plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GUSC.L / Sector: Software

9 February 2017

Guscio plc

("Guscio", the "Company" or the "Group")

Further re name change to GoTech Group plc

Further to the announcement made on 8 February 2017, Guscio plc, the sports, health and wellbeing focused technology company, announces that the process to complete the change of the Company's name to GoTech Group plc has now been completed. Trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each will take place under the new name GoTech Group plc and new TIDM GOT.L (previously GUSC.L), with effect from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow, 10 February 2017.

