sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,46 Euro		+0,067
+0,10 %
WKN: 866408 ISIN: US8910271043 Ticker-Symbol: TMJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TORCHMARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TORCHMARK CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,70
69,40
07:59
69,04
69,30
08:00
09.02.2017 | 08:01
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Torchmark Corporation - Torchmark Corp. Presents at BOA Merrill Lynch Ins. Conf.

Torchmark Corporation To Present At Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Insurance Conference

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 8, 2017 --Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison will present Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Insurance Conference in New York City. Torchmark's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:35 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast live at:

http://www.torchmarkcorp.com/
on the Investors/Calls and Meetings page, under "Management Presentations"
or

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/insurance2017/id64105197303.cfm

Torchmark Corporation is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. Torchmark has several nationally recognized insurance subsidiaries. Globe Life And Accident is a direct-response provider of life insurance known for its administrative efficiencies. American Income Life provides individual life insurance to working families. Liberty National Life is one of the oldest traditional life insurers in the Southeast. United American is a consumer-oriented provider of supplemental life and health insurance. Family Heritage Life provides individual supplemental health insurance.

CONTACT:Mike Majors,Vice President, Investor Relations,Phone: 972/569-3239,tmkir@torchmarkcorp.com,Website: www.torchmarkcorp.com,Torchmark Corporation,3700 S. Stonebridge Drive, McKinney, Texas75070


© 2017 PR Newswire