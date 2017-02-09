sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,054 Euro		+0,004
+8,00 %
WKN: A0D9KS ISIN: GB00B03CJS30 Ticker-Symbol: EGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPA OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROPA OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
09.02.2017 | 08:01
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 8

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

9 February 2017

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the UK and Ireland focussed exploration, development and production company, announces that it was notified on 8 February 2017, that Christian William Ahlefeldt-Laurvig, Non-Executive Director of the Company, on 6 & 7 February 2017, sold a total of 1,250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 4.65 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Sale"). The sale was necessitated by the requirement to settle a UK tax liability and does not alter Mr Ahlefeldt-Laurvig's commitment to Europa.

Following the Sale, Mr Ahlefeldt-Laurvig remains beneficially interested in 33,752,442 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 13.78% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameChristian William Ahlefeldt-Laurvig
Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEuropa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc
b)LEI213800JWTCW7TN3WRC06
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1p
Identification codeGB00B03CJS30
b)Nature of the transactionSale of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
DatePrice(s)Volume(s)
6-Feb-17
7-Feb-17
7-Feb-17		4.5p
5p
4.75p		750,000
250,000
250,000
d)Aggregated information:Sale of 1,250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence at 4.65 pence per ordinary share
e)Date of the transaction6 & 7 February 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

* * ENDS * *

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

Hugh MackayEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Phil GreenhalghEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Matt GoodefinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Simon HicksfinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Frank BuhagiarSt Brides Partners Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Susie GeliherSt Brides Partners Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. In 2016 Europa produced 123 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK and seven licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective and indicative resources of more than 4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf gas across all seven licences.


© 2017 PR Newswire