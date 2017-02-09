Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 8
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas
9 February 2017
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the UK and Ireland focussed exploration, development and production company, announces that it was notified on 8 February 2017, that Christian William Ahlefeldt-Laurvig, Non-Executive Director of the Company, on 6 & 7 February 2017, sold a total of 1,250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 4.65 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Sale"). The sale was necessitated by the requirement to settle a UK tax liability and does not alter Mr Ahlefeldt-Laurvig's commitment to Europa.
Following the Sale, Mr Ahlefeldt-Laurvig remains beneficially interested in 33,752,442 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 13.78% of the Company's issued share capital.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Christian William Ahlefeldt-Laurvig
|Reason for the Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JWTCW7TN3WRC06
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 1p
|Identification code
|GB00B03CJS30
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information:
|Sale of 1,250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence at 4.65 pence per ordinary share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 & 7 February 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
* * ENDS * *
For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:
|Hugh Mackay
|Europa
|+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
|Phil Greenhalgh
|Europa
|+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
|Matt Goode
|finnCap Ltd
|+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
|Simon Hicks
|finnCap Ltd
|+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
|Frank Buhagiar
|St Brides Partners Ltd
|+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177
|Susie Geliher
|St Brides Partners Ltd
|+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Notes
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. In 2016 Europa produced 123 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK and seven licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective and indicative resources of more than 4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf gas across all seven licences.