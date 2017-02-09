PJSC PHOSAGRO - Sale of 5,827,500 Ordinary Shares in PJSC PhosAgro

**NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA**

SALE OF 5,827,500 ORDINARY SHARES IN PJSC PHOSAGRO

9 February 2017

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro(the "Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces thatit has been informed by Adorabella Limited (the "Selling Shareholder") that the Selling Shareholder has sold 5,827,500 shares (in the form of ordinary shares)in the Company (the "Shares"), or 4.5% of the Company's share capital, at a price of 2550 RUB per Share (the "Sale"). Based on information available to the Company, the shares of the Selling Shareholder are held by a trust, the economic beneficiaries of which are Mr. Andrey G. Guryev, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, and members of his family.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital acted as joint bookrunners in the associated bookbuilding process.

The Selling Shareholder intends to use some of the proceeds from the sale of the Shares to purchase 3,496,500 shares in the Company, or 2.7% of the Company's share capital, from Mr. Igor Antoshin, a member of the Board of Directors of the Company at the same price, subject to certain currency and other expenses (the "Top-up Sale").

Following the Sale and the Top-up Sale, the Company's shareholding structure will be as follows:

Shareholder Share Free float 25.10% Adorabella Limited 21.15% Chlodwig Enterprises Limited 22.51% Mr. Igor Antoshin 11.88% Mr. Vladimir Litvinenko 14.54% Mrs. Evgeniya Gurieva 4.82%

As part of the Sale, the Selling Shareholder, Chlodwig Enterprises Limited, Mr. Igor Antoshin and Mr. Vladimir Litvinenko have agreed to a 90-day lock-up period with respect to their ownership of Company shares. In addition, the Company has agreed to a lock-up for the same period.

