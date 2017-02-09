Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 February 2017 at 9.00 a.m.



SHAREHOLDERS' PROPOSALS TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE NUMBER OF MARIMEKKO'S BOARD MEMBERS, THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND ITS REMUNERATION



Shareholders representing in total approximately 28% of all of Marimekko Corporation's shares and votes have made a proposal to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 6 April 2017 for the number of members of the Board of Directors, the composition of the Board and its remuneration.



Proposal for the number of members of the Board of Directors



Shareholders who represent approximately 28% of all of Marimekko Corporation's shares and votes have informed the company that they propose to the Annual General Meeting that seven (7) members be elected to the Board of Directors.



Proposal for the composition of the Board



The above-mentioned shareholders have also informed the company that they propose to the Annual General Meeting that Elina Björklund, Arthur Engel, Mika Ihamuotila, Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen and Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén be re-elected to the Board of Directors until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of the current members of the Board, Joakim Karske has announced that he will not be available for re-election.



The same shareholders further propose that Rebekka Bay and Helle Priess be elected as new members of the Board.



Rebekka Bay (b. 1969, BA (fashion), Danish citizen) is Head of Design and Product for the apparel brand Everlane in New York and has previously worked, for example, as Creative Director of Gap Inc. (New York) and COS (London). She is one of the most esteemed design professionals in the international fashion industry.



Helle Priess (b. 1976, BA (Chinese studies), Danish citizen), based in Hong Kong, is a strategic advisor with extensive experience of the fashion and retail industry in Asia. She has lived in Asia for over 20 years where she has served in several leadership positions. Ms Priess has, among other things, headed the retail development for Bestseller Fashion Group (Beijing), and acted as the CEO of BTX Far East Asia as well as of Emborg Foods in Shanghai.



The proposed Board members have informed the company that in the event that they are elected, they intend to elect Mika Ihamuotila as Chairman of the Board and Elina Björklund as Vice Chairman of the Board.



All proposed persons have given their consent to the election. Biographical details of the new proposed Board members Rebekka Bay and Helle Priess are available on the company's website at company.marimekko.com under Investors/Management/Annual General Meeting.



Proposal for the remuneration of the Board



In addition, the above-mentioned shareholders have informed the company that, on the basis of the proposal of the Audit and Remuneration Committee consisting of members independent of the company and its shareholders, they propose to the Annual General Meeting that the fees payable to the members and the Chairman of the Board would remain unchanged from 2016 and be as follows: an annual remuneration of EUR 40,000 would be paid to the Chairman, EUR 30,000 to the Vice Chairman and EUR 22,000 to the other Board members.



Furthermore, on the basis of the proposal of the Audit and Remuneration Committee, the above-mentioned shareholders propose that approximately 40% of the annual remuneration would be paid in Marimekko Corporation's shares acquired from the market and the rest in cash. The shares would be acquired directly on behalf of the Board members within two weeks from the release of the interim report for 1 January - 31 March 2017 or if this would not be possible taken into account the insider rules, as soon as possible thereafter. The annual remuneration will be paid in cash in its entirety, if the Board member on the date of the Annual General Meeting of 6 April 2017 holds the company's shares worth more than EUR 500,000.



A proposal for the remuneration for committee work will be published in connection with the notice of the Annual General Meeting.



The above proposals will be included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting which will be published separately.



