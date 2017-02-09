REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to fourth quarter 2016 results

Fornebu, Norway - February 9, 2017: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q4 2016 results on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 07:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET).
A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CET at Hoeyres Hus Konferansesenter, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be in English.
A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com or with the following link: http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=44471820
It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference call. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time on one of the following numbers:
Norway (Toll Free): 800 51084
Norway (Local): +47 2100 2610
UK (Toll Free): 0800 358 6377
UK (Local): +44 (0)330 336 9411
USA (Toll Free): 888 349 9618
USA (Local): + 1 719 325 2202
Other international: +44 (0)330 336 9411
Please provide confirmation code 2502782 and state your name, company and country of residence.
REC Silicon will host an analyst conference call later the same day at 3:00 p.m. CET. Please make sure to dial in at least 5-10 minutes ahead of time to complete your registration.
Norway (Toll Free): 800 51084
Norway (Local): +47 2100 2610
UK (Toll Free): 0800 358 6377
UK (Local): +44 (0)330 336 9105
USA (Toll Free): 800 347 6311
USA (Local): +1 719 457 2086
Other international: +44 (0)330 336 9105
Please provide confirmation code 8985294 and state your name, company and country of residence.
For further information, please contact:
Christopher Bowes, Investor Relations
REC Silicon ASA
Phone: +1 509 793 8127
Email: chris.bowes@recsilicon.com
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact Europe
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no
About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com
