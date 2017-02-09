Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä Corporation's Annual Report 2016 published

Wärtsilä Corporation's Annual Report 2016 published

Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 9 February 2017 at 9.00 a.m. EET



Wärtsilä Corporation has today, 9 February 2017, published its annual report for the year 2016 on www.wartsila.com/ar2016 (http://www.wartsila.com/ar2016). The electronic annual report contains the Business review, the complete Corporate Governance Statement, the Sustainability review, the Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements 2016. The annual report also includes a Wärtsilä Stories section with further information on Wärtsilä's business environment and on sustainability.



A PDF-file of the annual report 2016 is attached to this release.



Further information: Natalia Valtasaari, Director, Investor & Media Relations, tel. +358 10 709 5637



Wärtsilä Corporation



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com)





