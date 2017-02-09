Vaisala Oyj: Katriina Vainio Appointed Member of Vaisala Management Group



Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

February 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Katriina Vainio Appointed Member of Vaisala Management Group

Katriina Vainio (LL.M.), 49, currently General Counsel, Vaisala Corporation, has been appointed as member of Vaisala Management Group starting from March 1, 2017. As Executive Vice President, Group General Counsel of Vaisala she will report to Kjell Forsén, President and CEO of Vaisala.

Katriina Vainio has been General Counsel of Vaisala since October 2009. Kjell Forsén: "I am pleased to have Katriina Vainio as a member of Vaisala Management Group bringing her expertise and knowledge to the team."

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

