Persistently High Demand for Fabege's Green Bonds

The bonds will expire on 16 September 2019, carry an interest rate of STIBOR 3 months + 1.15 per cent and will be listed on Nasdaq Sustainable Bonds List. Swedbank was the Lead Manager for the transaction, which was more than four times oversubscribed.

Through the establishment of an exclusively green MTN programme, Fabege launched a new financing opportunity in April 2016 totalling SEK 2,000m. Bonds with a total value of SEK 1,200m have so far been issued.

"We're delighted at the high level of interest in green bonds among so many investors," said Fabege's Head of Treasury, Åsa Lind.

Fabege AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Bergström,

Vice President and CFO,

Tel +46 (0)8-555-148-29, +46 (0)706-66-13-80

Åsa Lind,

Head of Treasury,

Tel +46 (0)8-555-148-08, +46 (0)733-87-18-08

Fabege is a property company focusing on urban development and commercial properties. We work with strategic partners to develop attractive and sustainable city districts with modern offices, residential units and a wide range of services. We have a long-term perspective and approach to ownership, and we are passionate about creating the right conditions for everyone living, working and spending time in our areas. We can be found in a select number of fast-growing submarkets in the Stockholm area. Fabege's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For further information, visit www.fabege.com.

