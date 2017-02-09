Comptel Corporation Stock Exchange Release February 9, 2017, 9.05 AM EET



Comptel's preliminary net sales for 2016 were approximately EUR 100.0 million (2015: EUR 97.7 million) and its preliminary EBIT was approximately EUR 11.0 million in 2016 (2015: EUR 8.5 million). Comparable profit, excluding the India tax accounting, was EUR 7.1 million. The reported profit was approximately EUR 11.7 million in 2016 (2015: EUR 4.5 million EUR) and earnings per share were approximately EUR 0.11 (2015: EUR 0.04). Backlog for the next 12 months was at the end of the year EUR 65.7 million (2015: EUR 66.3 million). The figures are based on preliminary results for 2016 which have not been audited.



BOARD OF DIRECTORS OUTLOOK STATEMENT FOR 2017



We expect 2017 revenue to grow with double digit percentage and we expect comparable EBIT to be between 10-15%.



COMPANY'S FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR STRATEGY PERIOD 2017-2019



Comptel's financial goal over strategy period is to seek double digit annual growth and to increase operating profit towards 20 % at the end of the period. Additionally Comptel will continue to evaluate non-organic growth options.



Comptel Corporation will publish the financial statements for 2016 on Friday 17th of February 2017. The 2016 annual report, which includes the financial statements, will be published in week 11.



Near term risks and uncertainties



The same near-term risks and uncertainties that have been published and referred to in Comptel's interim reports during 2016 apply also with respect to the outlook and targets expressed above.



