36,44 Euro
0,00 %
WKN: 895780 ISIN: FI0009005318 Ticker-Symbol: NRE 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Nokian Tyres plc: Shares Subscribed With Option Rights

HELSINKI, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nokian Tyres plc - Stock Exchange Release -February 9, 2017, 8.45 a.m.

After November 10, 2016 registered new shares a total of 14,146 Nokian Tyres plc's shares have been subscribed with the 2013A option rights and a total of 80 shares with the 2013B option rights. These option rights are attached to the Nokian Tyres plc's Option Program of 2013.

New shares have been registered into the Trade Register on February 9, 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The share capital will not increase with subscriptions made by 2013 option rights. The entire subscription price of EUR 396,234.76 will be entered in the invested unrestricted equity reserve. As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Nokian Tyres plc shares will increase to 135,925,921 shares.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as of February 10, 2017.

Identifiers of Nokian Tyres plc's share after the registration of new shares:

Trading code: NRE1V

ISIN code: FI0009005318

Number of shares: 135,925,921

Share capital: 25,437,906.00 euros

Nokian Tyres plc

Antti-Jussi Tähtinen
Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, media, www.nokiantyres.com

Contact:

Teemu Sainio
Communications Manager
Tel: +358-10-401-7296
http://www.nokiantyres.com
E-mail: teemu.sainio@nokiantyres.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nokian-tyres/r/nokian-tyres-plc--shares-subscribed-with-option-rights,c2183024


© 2017 PR Newswire