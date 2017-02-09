A Very Good Year for Platzer

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2016

Rental income increased to SEK 687 million (589)



(589) Income from property management improved by 21% to SEK 322 million



million Profit for the year amounted to SEK 500 million (664)



(664) Property portfolio increased in value to SEK 13,615 million (9,784)



(9,784) Net asset value per share was SEK 41.06 , up by 11%



, up by 11% Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.92 (6.81)



(6.81) The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.10 /share (1.00)



/share (1.00) Acquisition of approximately 335,000 sq. m. from Volvo



Rights issue worth SEK 718 million



Decision on detailed development plan for Södra Änggården



New financial targets



Construction commences on Gamlestads torg



Platzer's CEO, P-G Persson, said:

- We acquired approx. 335,000 sq. m. from Volvo, our largest acquisition to date.

In all, we conducted transactions worth SEK 3.4 billion during the year, which means we accounted for around 25% of the total commercial transaction volume in the Gothenburg area.

- We are continuing to grow through both transactions and property and project development. In 2016, our operating surplus increased by 16% and income from property management grew by 21%, while the surplus ratio remained at 74%.

- During the year, work began on a detailed development plan for Södra Änggården, and in the first half of 2017 we will start selling building rights for housing within the area.

- In December, ahead of the acquisition from Volvo, we implemented a rights issue of just over SEK 700 million.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

P-G Persson, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)734-11-12-22

Lennart Ekelund, CFO, Tel: +46 (0)703-98-47-87

The information in this press release is information that Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is legally obliged to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was released for publication at 08:00 CET on 09 February 2017.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial properties in the Gothenburg area comprising a total lettable area of around 800,000 sq. m. and with a value of around SEK 13.4 billion. Platzer is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/platzer-fastigheter-holding-ab--publ-/r/a-very-good-year-for-platzer,c2183944

The following files are available for download: