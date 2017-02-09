

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc. (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food and beverages industries, said it now expects the Group's performance in constant currency for the full year to be modestly ahead of expectations at the time of Half Year Results in November 2016.



The Group continued to perform strongly in the third quarter with profit in constant currency ahead of the comparative period in both divisions. Speciality Food Ingredients performed in line with expectations while in Bulk Ingredients profit was ahead of our expectations.



In Speciality Food Ingredients, excluding Food Systems and SPLENDA Sucralose, profit was ahead of the comparative period benefiting from good commercial execution and strong manufacturing performance. Underlying volume was broadly in line with the comparative period. As in the first half, demand in North America continued to be soft with volume lower, whilst in Europe, Middle East and Africa underlying volume growth was robust.



In Bulk Ingredients, North American sweetener volume remained robust. The calendar 2017 bulk sweetener pricing round is now substantially complete and is expected to deliver modest margin gains in the fourth quarter. Commodities performance was satisfactory and somewhat ahead of our expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX