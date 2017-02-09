Episurf Medical AB will present at ProHearings, an investor meeting held in Stockholm (Summit Hitech, Sveavägen 9-11) on February 17. The event is arranged by ProHearings and the company will be represented by acting CEO and CFO Pål Ryfors.



This information was published, 2017-02-09 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



For full program and registration, see link. (http://www.prohearings.com).



The presentation will be available on the company's website.



For more information, please contact:



Pål Ryfors, acting CEO, Episurf Medical



Tel: +46 709 62 36 69



Email: pal.ryfors@episurf.com



