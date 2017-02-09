Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-09 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release February 9, 2017 at 9:30 am



PUBLISHING OF DOVRE GROUP'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2016 AND INVITATION TO A BRIEFING



Dovre Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2016 on Thursday, February 23, 2017 approximately at 8.45 am.



Dovre Group will hold a briefing for analysts, investors and media on the same day at 10.00 am, where CEO Patrick von Essen will present the performance and main events of financial year 2016, as well as the outlook for 2017. The briefing will take place at Helsinki Bourse Club, Fabianinkatu 14 A, 4th floor, Helsinki.



Please inform of your participation in the briefing at the latest on Friday, February 17, 2017: info@dovregroup.com.



The presentations will be available at www.dovregroup.com -> Investors after the briefing.



Dovre Group Plc Patrick von Essen CEO



Further information: Heidi Karlsson, CFO, tel. +358 20 436 2000



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.