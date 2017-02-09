Wereldhave N.V.: New appointments at Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. announces new appointments in the Group.

Richard Braun (43) has been appointed Director Finance and Investments. He joined Wereldhave in 2007 and held several financial positions in the Group. The last two years he was Director Finance of Wereldhave France. A successor has been contracted from the sector, who will start in April 2017.

Wereldhave has signed Ruud van Maanen (38) per April 2017 as the Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Ruud has worked the last 10 years as sell-side equity research analyst, currently as senior at ABN AMRO.

In the Netherlands 3 of the 4 Business Unit Managers have been appointed.

Doris Slegtenhorst (33), currently Senior Leasing Manager, joined Wereldhave in 2014, after having worked in different positions at Unibail Rodamco for 5 years.

Jeroen Verwolf (35), currently Regional Manager Operations, joined Wereldhave in 2014 from Annexum in the position of Asset Manager.

Michiel Biermans (33), currently Senior Leasing Manager, joined Wereldhave in 2015 after having worked at AS Watson as Acquisition Manager for 3 years.

The Board of Management is confident with the pace of the reorganisation, the professionalism of all employees involved and the quality of the appointments at these key positions.

