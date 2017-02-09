

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew Plc. (SN.L, SNN) a medical technology company, said that Brian Larcombe will retire as Senior Independent Director and Non-Executive Director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 6 April 2017.



Following the annual general meeting on 6 April 2017, and subject to his re-election as a director of Smith & Nephew at the Annual General Meeting, Ian Barlow will be appointed as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, in place of Brian Larcombe.



On 1 March 2017, Ian Barlow will step down as Chairman of the Audit Committee and will be succeeded by Robin Freestone in his place.



