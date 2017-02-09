

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L), the specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, reported profit before tax of 121.5 million pounds for the six months ending 31 December 2016, up 94% from 62.7 million pounds in the prior half-year period. Profit to equity holders of the parent increased to 98.4 million pounds from 46.4 million pounds. Earnings per share increased by 114% to 13.93 pence from 6.52 pence. Profit before tax excluding FX translation was 99.9 million pounds compared to 57.2 million pounds, previous year.



First-half net revenue increased by 24% to 144.1 million pounds from 116.4 million pounds, largely as a result of higher net management fee income and a higher contribution from performance fees compared with the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net revenue of 135.7 million pounds, increased 25% versus the same period in the prior year.



Mark Coombs, CEO, Ashmore Group said: 'Emerging markets produced very strong investment returns in 2016 and delivered a 5% increase in Ashmore's AuM over the calendar year. Relative investment performance is strong with more than 90% of assets outperforming benchmarks over one year, and more than 80% over three and five years. This backdrop, together with favourable currency movements, delivered a 94% increase in Ashmore's profit before tax. While the US election outcome interrupted the improvement in sentiment towards Emerging Markets, the effect has been short-lived with asset prices strengthening into 2017.'



The Board of Ashmore Group has determined that an interim dividend of 4.55 pence per share will be paid on 7 April 2017 to all shareholders on the register on 10 March 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX