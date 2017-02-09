EXCHANGE NOTICE 9 FEBRUARY 2017 SHARES



THE SHARES AND OPTION RIGHTS OF COMPTEL CORPORATION TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT



Comptel Corporation published on 9 February, 2017 a Stock Exchange Release where it announced that Nokia, through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy, undertakes to make a voluntary public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel that are not owned by Comptel or any of its subsidiaries.



Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares and option rights of Comptel Corporation to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)).



Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company."



The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



************************************************



TIEDOTE 9.2.2017 OSAKKEET



COMPTEL OYJ:N OSAKKEET JA OPTIO-OIKEUDET TARKKAILULISTALLE



Comptel Oyj julkisti 9.2.2017 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan Nokia sitoutuu tekemään epäsuorasti kokonaan omistaman tytäryhtiönsä Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy:n kautta vapaaehtoisen julkisen käteisostotarjouksen kaikista Comptelin liikkeeseen laskemista osakkeista ja optio-oikeuksista, jotka eivät ole Comptelin tai sen tytäryhtiöiden hallussa.



Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää Comptel Oyj:n osakkeet ja optio-oikeudet Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella tarkkailulistalle.



Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (iv): "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen."



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260