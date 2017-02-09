sprite-preloader
WKN: 931239 ISIN: SE0000412991 
09.02.2017 | 08:55
PR Newswire

Proact IT Group - Year-end report 2016

Five Percent Target Margin Exceeded for Fourth Quarter, 70 Percent Quarter on Quarter Increase in PBT

PR Newswire

KISTA, Sweden, Feb 09, 2017

KISTA, Sweden, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The fourth quarter in brief

  • In local currencies revenues increased by 14%. Translated to SEK revenues increased by 14% to SEK 868 (763) million.
  • EBITDA increased by 39% and amounted to SEK 65.7 (47.1) million.
  • Profit before tax increased by 70% to SEK 49.7 (29.2) million.
  • Profit after tax increased by 33% to SEK 33.8 (25.5) million.
  • Profit per share amounted to SEK 3.69 (2.61).

2016 in brief

  • In local currencies revenues increased by 7%. Translated to SEK revenues increased by 4% to SEK 2,922 (2,802) million.
  • EBITDA increased by 13% to SEK 191.4 (169.2) million.
  • Profit before tax increased by 28% to SEK 133.7 (104.1) million. Profit before tax amounted to SEK 139.5 (112.3) million adjusted for items affecting comparability, representing an increase by 24%.
  • Profit after tax increased by 23% to SEK 96.7 (78.4) million.
  • Profit per share amounted to SEK 10.32 (8.20).
  • Items affecting comparability, expenses attributable to the change of Group President, have adversely affected the operating profit in the sum of SEK 5.8 (8.3) million.
  • Return on equity over the last 12 months amounted to 29.8% (26.8%).
  • The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting should elect to pay a dividend of SEK 3.50 (2.70) per share.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Clark,
CEO and President,
Proact IT Group AB,
Tel +44-1246-266300,
E-mail: jason.clark@proact.eu

Peter Javestad,
VP / IR,Proact IT Group AB,
Tel +46-733-56-67-22,
E-mail:peter.javestad@proact.eu

Jonas Persson,
CFO,
Proact IT Group AB,
Tel +46-733-56-66-90,
E-mail: jonas.persson@proact.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/proact-it-group/r/year-end-report-2016,c2183602

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/299/2183602/625689.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire