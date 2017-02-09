Proact IT Group - Year-end report 2016

Five Percent Target Margin Exceeded for Fourth Quarter, 70 Percent Quarter on Quarter Increase in PBT
KISTA, Sweden, Feb 09, 2017
KISTA, Sweden, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The fourth quarter in brief
- In local currencies revenues increased by 14%. Translated to SEK revenues increased by 14% to SEK 868 (763) million.
- EBITDA increased by 39% and amounted to SEK 65.7 (47.1) million.
- Profit before tax increased by 70% to SEK 49.7 (29.2) million.
- Profit after tax increased by 33% to SEK 33.8 (25.5) million.
- Profit per share amounted to SEK 3.69 (2.61).
2016 in brief
- In local currencies revenues increased by 7%. Translated to SEK revenues increased by 4% to SEK 2,922 (2,802) million.
- EBITDA increased by 13% to SEK 191.4 (169.2) million.
- Profit before tax increased by 28% to SEK 133.7 (104.1) million. Profit before tax amounted to SEK 139.5 (112.3) million adjusted for items affecting comparability, representing an increase by 24%.
- Profit after tax increased by 23% to SEK 96.7 (78.4) million.
- Profit per share amounted to SEK 10.32 (8.20).
- Items affecting comparability, expenses attributable to the change of Group President, have adversely affected the operating profit in the sum of SEK 5.8 (8.3) million.
- Return on equity over the last 12 months amounted to 29.8% (26.8%).
- The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting should elect to pay a dividend of SEK 3.50 (2.70) per share.
For further information, please contact:
Jason Clark,
CEO and President,
Proact IT Group AB,
Tel +44-1246-266300,
E-mail: jason.clark@proact.eu
Peter Javestad,
VP / IR,Proact IT Group AB,
Tel +46-733-56-67-22,
E-mail:peter.javestad@proact.eu
Jonas Persson,
CFO,
Proact IT Group AB,
Tel +46-733-56-66-90,
E-mail: jonas.persson@proact.eu
