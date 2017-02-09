VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSX VENTURE: GOM) (FRANKFURT: 3G8A) (OTC PINK: GDMRF) (the "Company" or "Golden Dawn") announces that is has completed a Gold Purchase Agreement with RIVI Capital LLC, (see news release Jan 3, 2017). Golden Dawn has confirmed receipt of US$3,000,000 or CDN$ 3,958,977.69 and will receive a further US$1,000,000 or CDN $1,310,000 by the week of Feb 20 th , 2017. The Company is pleased to have RIVI as a partner and furthermore, effective immediately, Mr. Kevin Puil has agreed to join the board of directors of Golden Dawn. Kevin is an asset manager with more than 20 years' experience managing investments.

Mr. Puil is currently Managing Partner at RIVI Capital LLC, a mining focused private equity firm based in San Francisco. Prior to that, he held senior positions at several firms including Senior Analyst at the Encompass Fund in San Francisco, and at Bolder Investment Partners in Vancouver (now Haywood Securities), where he was a Partner and Portfolio Manager.

Kevin currently serves as a Director and member of the Audit Committee of three Toronto Stock Exchange companies. He holds a degree in Economics from the University of Victoria in British Columbia, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder. We welcome Mr. Puil to our team to add his considerable expertise in our industry.

The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Fred Jones has resigned as a Director of the Company with immediate effect to allow the company to appoint Kevin Puil. The remaining directors, management and staff would like to thank Mr. Jones for his valuable contribution to the Board. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

