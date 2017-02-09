Action Point's new Idea Factory service allows clients to use the holographic capabilities of Microsoft HoloLens to improve business productivity and gain a competitive advantage.

Action Point today launched its Idea Factory software development service for Microsoft's HoloLens. This comprehensive service enables organisations to explore cutting edge mixed reality solutions created by Action Point using Microsoft HoloLens.

The Microsoft HoloLens headset is the first self-contained holographic computer that allows users to see and interact with realistic holograms in actual, physical environments. Users can share their viewpoint with others, even when they're in different physical locations, enabling numerous applications.

Action Point provides organisations with the software development expertise and support to create HoloLens mixed reality applications for their unique needs without having to become software experts.

Action Point's Idea Factory begins with a conceptualisation workshop to establish the commercial viability of the initial idea. This is followed by a detailed workshop to help the client decide how to develop the concept into reality. Throughout the process, clients can measure the progress with hands on demonstrations. Finally, at the end of the Idea Factory a proof-of-concept solution will be ready to deploy. When complete, the Action Point team will support the release of the client's software into the Windows Store, and onto a supplied HoloLens.

Said John Savage, Action Point's Chief Technical Officer"The early adopters of HoloLens for business will likely be visionaries that see the value of connecting the virtual and physical world. An architect might show his clients the completed building as they walk through it in its uncompleted state. Medical students might explore realistic human anatomy models. A factory manager might use HoloLens to create a virtual content-sensitive Human Machine Interface (HMI) or to display their predictive maintenance data physically on their production line. Police officers might train by engaging safely with virtual criminals in real environments, rather than on computer screens.

"With Action Point's Idea Factory, these visionaries can develop their HoloLens ideas to quickly gain a competitive advantage, improve productivity and enhance efficiency. The potential of the HoloLens is limitless and it is already being referred to as the future of computing. What companies now need is to develop specific software to make it applicable to their businesses and that's what Action Point's Idea Factory is all about."

Aisling Curtis, Small, Medium Business and Partner Director, Microsoft Ireland commented: "We are thrilled to be bringing innovative technology like HoloLens to the Irish Market. The opportunities for businesses to transform how they solve issues, and create new solutions are endless."

Additional information about Action Point's Idea Factory for HoloLens, including a video and pricing, are available at http://actionpoint.ie/hololens1618 .

About Action Point

Action Point is an award-winning supplier of software development and information technology support services. Clients throughout the world rely on Action Point for business process automation, mobile application development, Internet of Things functionality, legacy system redevelopment, database management solutions, managed services, 24x7 helpdesk services, data storage, cloud hosting, virtualization, business continuity, disaster recovery and Azure. Action Point is a Dell PremierDirect Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, VMware Enterprise Partner, Veeam ProPartner and SOPHOS Partner. Their honours include a 98% client satisfaction rating, Deloitte Technology Fast50 awards and Dell Partner of the Year awards. Additional information is available at actionpoint.ie or by calling +353 (61) 337632.

Action Point is a trademark of Action Point Innovation Ltd. Microsoft, HoloLens and Azure are trademarks of Microsoft Corp. All other marks belong to their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170209005117/en/

Contacts:

Action Point

David Lamont

Chief Marketing Officer

(086) 020 6849

david.lamont@actionpoint.ie