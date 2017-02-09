ImpartnerCON'17 Customer Conference to Feature Top Channel Strategists Margaret Adam and Lawrence Walsh

Second annual conference builds on Impartner's 2016 rapid growth trajectory, resulting in a 150 percent increase in new customers and a record-breaking 3 million partners using its technology

In the past 12 months, Impartner has doubled its staff, closed an $8M round of growth capital funding, won 18 awards and slashed customer churn by 42 percent to an industry low

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global Partner Relationship Management (PRM) leader Impartner today announced the lineup of key industry thought leaders for its second annual customer conference, ImpartnerCON'17, including top IDC Channel Research Analyst Margaret Adam and channel strategy firm 2112 Group's CEO and Chief Analyst Larry Walsh. Both Adam and Walsh will be addressing key channel industry trends and what actions top channel chiefs need to take to accelerate their indirect revenue in 2017 and beyond. This year's conference, which will be held February 8-10 at the five-star Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, will draw three times as many attendees as the year before. This builds on the company's explosive growth in 2016, which saw a 156 percent increase in new customers in a host of verticals from tech to manufacturing such as Splunk, Tektronix and Ingersoll Rand.

"At every level, 2016 was a sea change for Impartner and the PRM industry," said Impartner CMO Dave R Taylor. "We've seen an absolute deluge of demand from top corporations worldwide, who have figured out that the secret sauce of unlocking the potential of their indirect channel is ensuring a contemporary PRM solution is a foundational element of their channel program."

"To win 18 national and international awards, add blue chip customers at the rate we have, see our annual recurring revenue (ARR) climb to industry leading rates, have three times as many customers headed to our conference and have the number of partners signing into our portal climb to nearly 3 million in such a short amount of time, is an incredible testament to the power of PRM to transform the performance of our customers' networks and to the team at Impartner to drive this growth," added Taylor.

In addition to Adam and Walsh, other key speakers at ImpartnerCON include Channel Strategist and Penton Content Director T.C. Doyle; Intacct SVP of Channel Sales Taylor Macdonald; Is Inspired Channel Strategist and President Gina Batali-Brooks; and Channel Chiefs from leading Impartner customers, including National Instruments, BigCommerce and LogRhythm. To learn more about the conference, click here. To learn more about how companies with contemporary SaaS PRM solutions help generate an average of up to $9 million a year in additional channel revenue, click here.

