Oxx Launches International Advisory Board

LONDON and STOCKHOLM, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Oxx, the newly launched growth capital investment firm focussed on B2B software companies, has named the first individuals to join its international advisory board.

The first members to join the new advisory board are:

Oren Zeev, Founding Partner of Zeev Ventures, based in California;

Paolo Juvara, Group VP at Oracle Application labs, based in California; and

Scott Button, Co-Founder and CEO of Unruly, based in London.

The advisory board's role is to provide strategic, industry-based advice to Oxx on investment-related topics and to provide advice and assistance to existing portfolio companies on their development. The advisory board has a strong orientation to the US.

About the board:

Oren Zeev - Oren Zeev is one of the most experienced and successful investors in his home country of Israel and beyond, and is famed for his hands on involvement and high value investments. Oren has been the main early backer of several category-defining companies such as Houzz, Audible, Chegg, Tipalti and many others.

Paolo Juvara - Paolo Juvara leads Oracle Applications' Labs organisation, which holds the mission of achieving business transformation through IT innovation. His team is part of Oracle's R&D and runs all the applications that run Oracle - one of the largest cloud computing companies in the world.

Scott Button OBE - As co-founder and co-CEO of Unruly, the industry-leading ad-tech company, Scott Button recently oversaw the sale of Unruly to News Corp. With his 2012 E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year award and 2016 OBE for services to innovation and technology, Scott is one of the UK technology scene's most accomplished members.

Commenting on the appointment, Richard Anton & Mikael Johnsson, Oxx General Partners, said: "To be able to count on the counsel of such an esteemed board of advisors is incredibly important. Oren, Paolo and Scott have different backgrounds and experience but all share fantastic knowledge of our sector. We're excited to have them as part of the Oxx team and to continue to grow the business with their help."

Oxx focuses on B2B software companies already demonstrating strong commercial traction and at the growth stage of their life cycle. Oxx's mantra is to take companies from promise to success.

For further information about Oxx, please click here.

The following are the companies that Oxx is managing on behalf of Amadeus:

ForeScout - Provider of enterprise class, pervasive network security

Clicktale - The world's first cloud-based customer experience management platform

Thinktank - Digital engagement software

Celltick - Global leader in mobile marketing

Relayware - Leading player in Partner Relationship Management

Openbravo - Provider of cloud-based software to specialty retailers

