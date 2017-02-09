Methyl Ester Ethoxylate Market Worth 139.8 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market by Type (C16-C18 & C12-C14), Application (Domestic Cleaning, Industrial Cleaning, Personal Care & Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, The market is projected to reach USD 139.8 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2016 and 2021.

Changes in consumer lifestyles and prevalence of low-foam and low-rinse detergents have increased the demand of methyl ester ethoxylate. There is also a growing demand for eco-friendly detergents. This trend will help in increasing the popularity of methyl ester ethoxylate. Leading players such as Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), KLK OLEO (Malaysia), Lion Corporation (Japan), Ineos Group Limited (Switzerland), and Jet Technologies (Australia) are focusing on entering new markets and developing new products. This is expected to drive the methyl ester ethoxylate market in the future.

Based on type, the C16-C18 segment accounted for the largest share of the methyl ester ethoxylate market in 2015

Based on type, the C16-C18 segment of the methyl ester ethoxylate market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This segment is expected to grow due to the supply from palm oil plantations in the Asia-Pacific region. It is a vital feedstock used to produce C16-C18 methyl ester ethoxylate.

Based on application, the domestic cleaning segment accounted for the largest share of the methyl ester ethoxylate market in 2015

The domestic cleaning application segment of the Methyl Ester Ethoxylate Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The growth in the lifestyle in the developing nations of Asia-Pacific region has led to the growth of this segment. In addition, the use of low-foam and low-rinse detergents has also led to high demand for methyl ester ethoxylate from this application.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the methyl ester ethoxylate market in 2015

Asia-Pacific dominated the methyl ester ethoxylate market in 2015, owing to the increasing demand for methyl ester ethoxylate from developing economies, such as India and China. China is the leading consumer of methyl ester ethoxylate in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by India.

Key players operating in the methyl ester ethoxylate market include Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), KLK OLEO (Malaysia), Lion Corporation (Japan), Ineos Group Limited (Switzerland), and Jet Technologies (Australia).

