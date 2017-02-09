ÅF AB: ÅF acquires Vatten & Miljöbyrån

For further information:

Ã…F is acquiring Vatten & MiljÃ¶byrÃ¥n, who provides consultancy services to Sweden's municipal water and sewerage industry. For Ã…F the acquisition will mean the establishment of a comprehensive Environment and Water offering.

Urbanisation, climate change, stricter quality requirements and access to clean water are factors behind the increasing level of demand for engineering services in the field of water and sewerage. The acquisition of Vatten & MiljÃ¶byrÃ¥n gives Ã…F a platform to develop and strengthen a comprehensive offering, since it complements Ã…F's existing skills and services in this area.

"We're delighted to welcome Vatten & MiljÃ¶byrÃ¥n to Ã…F. Water supply is an essential service and sustainable solutions that satisfy today's high standards for availability, quality and environmental consideration are in high demand among our clients," said Ã…F's President and CEO, Jonas WistrÃ¶m.

Vatten & MiljÃ¶byrÃ¥n's core expertise includes drinking water supply and safety, water treatment and distribution and waste management, along with practical and theoretical work at all stages in the field of water and sewerage. Through the acquisition, Ã…F will gain 24 new colleagues based in northern Sweden, bringing the total number of employees in the Environment business area to around 110.

"We're looking forward to being part of Ã…F. Ã…F's wide-ranging capabilities will enable us to take on assignments that span several areas of engineering, develop by learning from each other and offer our clients multiple services from a single supplier," said Robert JÃ¶nsson, owner and CEO of Vatten & MiljÃ¶byrÃ¥n.

Vatten & MiljÃ¶byrÃ¥n has annual sales of SEK 30 million and the company will be consolidated as of 1 February 2017.

