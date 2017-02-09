Nominating Committee's Recommendation for Board of Directors of Axfood Aktiebolag (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2017, the Nominating Committee of Axfood Aktiebolag (publ) proposes the re-election of board members Antonia Ax:son Johnson, Fabian Bengtsson, Caroline Berg, Mia Brunell Livfors, Ann Carlsson and Lars Olofsson, and new election of Christer Åberg.

Christer Åberg (b. 1966) studied at IHM Business School. He has served as CEO of Hilding Anders International AB (2015-2016), and prior to that of Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Sverige AB (2013-2015), Arla Foods AB (2009-2013) and Atria Scandinavia AB (2006-2009). He has also served in various positions for Unilever. Christer Åberg has a long record of experience and expertise in trade and supply chain activities in addition to food retail product knowledge. He is currently a director on the board of Mekonomen Aktiebolag.

Mia Brunell Livfors is proposed for election as Chairman of the Board of Axfood Aktiebolag (publ).

The Nominating Committee ahead of the 2017 Annual General Meeting has the following composition: Caroline Berg, Axel Johnson AB (committee chair); Tomas Risbecker, AMF Försäkring & funds; Åsa Nisell, Swedbank Robur funds; Johan Strandberg, SEB funds; and Jonas Hillhammar, Axfood's Shareholder Association.

The Nominating Committee's members represent shareholders who together hold approximately 62% of all votes in the Company.

The Nominating Committee's complete proposal - including recommendations for a chairman to preside over the Annual General Meeting, directors' and auditors' fees, reasoned statement and information about the proposed board members, and guidelines for appointment of the Nominating Committee - is available at www.axfood.se.

The Annual General Meeting of Axfood Aktiebolag (publ) will be held on at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 15 March 2017, at Stockholm City Conference Centre, Folkets Hus (Barnhusgatan 12-14), Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Berg,

Axel Johnson AB, Nominating Committee chair,

Tel: +46-8-701-61-00



Karin Hygrell-Jonsson,

CFO, Axfood AB:

Tel: +46-70-662-69-70

This press release was submitted for publication at 08:00 (CET) on 9 February 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/axfood/r/nominating-committee-s-recommendation-for-board-of-directors-of-axfood-aktiebolag--publ-,c2183912

The following files are available for download: