Aura Energy Limited - Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares

London, February 9
9 FEBRUARY 2017
AURA ENERGY LIMITED
("Aura" or the "Company")
Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares
Aura wishes to inform the market of the following change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares on issue of no par value:
|Number of ordinary shares to be issued
|68,642,415
|Total number of ordinary shares on issue following the issue
|788,357,787
|Ordinary shares held in Treasury
|NIL
|Expected Admission date
|24 February 2017
The exercise of options over ordinary shares was made by sophisticated and professional shareholders in the Company and did not involved any director of the Company.
The exercise price was 2.5 cents per option over ordinary shares.
For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.au or contact the following:
|Aura Energy Limited
Peter Reeve(Executive Chairman)
|Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500
info@auraenergy.com.au
|WH IrelandLimited
Adrian Hadden
Katy Mitchell
James Bavister
|Telephone:+44 (0) 207220 1666
|Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles
Joe Burgess
|Telephone:
+44 (0) 7748 843 871
+44 (0) 7769 325 254