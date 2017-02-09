sprite-preloader
09.02.2017 | 09:12
PR Newswire

Aura Energy Limited - Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 9

9 FEBRUARY 2017

AURA ENERGY LIMITED
("Aura" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares

Aura wishes to inform the market of the following change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares on issue of no par value:

Number of ordinary shares to be issued68,642,415
Total number of ordinary shares on issue following the issue788,357,787
Ordinary shares held in TreasuryNIL
Expected Admission date24 February 2017

The exercise of options over ordinary shares was made by sophisticated and professional shareholders in the Company and did not involved any director of the Company.

The exercise price was 2.5 cents per option over ordinary shares.

For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.au or contact the following:

Aura Energy Limited
Peter Reeve(Executive Chairman)		Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500
info@auraenergy.com.au
WH IrelandLimited
Adrian Hadden
Katy Mitchell
James Bavister		Telephone:+44 (0) 207220 1666
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles
Joe Burgess		Telephone:
+44 (0) 7748 843 871
+44 (0) 7769 325 254

