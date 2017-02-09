Watch the Pakistan Super League 2017/PSL LIVE on CricketGateway.com

CHENNAI, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Login to Access PSL Live Stream for all Matches From Anywhere in the World

- CricketGateway.com is the Official PSL Live Streaming Partner of the Pakistan Super League 2017

Global Sports Commerce and affiliate Technology Frontier Group, the sole licensing partner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 on all digital platforms globally, today announced that all PSL 2017 matches will be available to watch live on http://www.cricketgateway.com, as well as on the Cricket Gateway Android App and Cricket Gateway iOS App.

Last year http://www.cricketgateway.com was visited by nearly 5 million cricket fans from all over the world, especially India, Pakistan, United Kingdom & United States to watch PSL Live in High Definition Video.

Also visited by cricket fans from Australia, Singapore, Canada, UAE, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Germany, Japan and elsewhere around the world - in addition to watching the PSL Live Stream, the website also offers on-demand replays, highlights, post-match analytics and lots more.

"Cricket is beyond just a sport for many, it's a way of life. We want passionate Cricket fans in countries with limited access to the game to watch Cricket LIVE on CricketGateway.com," said Mr. M S Muralidharan, Managing Director, Follow-On Interactive & CEO Global Sports Commerce

About CricketGateway.com

http://www.cricketgateway.com gives full tournament coverage of all the Cricket action from IND vs. NZ, SL vs. AUS, WI vs. IND, Hero CPL 2016, ZIM vs. IND, VIVO IPL 2016, World T20 Championships, Masters Champions League, Pakistan Super League and Indian Premier League 2015 - including live scores, official live video stream of all games, match highlights, ball by ball updatesand exclusive videos. Users can also access content on the Cricket Gateway Android App and Cricket Gateway iOS App.

About Global Sports Commerce

Global Sports Commerce is where the Business of Sports converges, connects, engages and delivers for the sports fans.We are convinced that fan engagement and the associated use of Digital Assets and Data is the way of the future for sports and the fans.We have dedicated ourselves and our business to this pursuit.

About Technology Frontier Group

Technology Frontier pioneers end-to-end integrated technology, solutions and premium intelligence for sports bodies, sponsors and spectators to create a seamless bridge and engagement from its global delivery hub across all major continents.



For further information please contact:

Deepak S, Head Cricketgateway.com

support@cricketgateway.com

+91-80-40992234

