The TROOPERS17 Conference, which is being held for the 10th time in Heidelberg this year, promises "One Full Week Packed with IT Security".

IT managers and specialists from all over the world are invited to the conference, from March 20-24, 2017, where they have the opportunity to attend presentations on the latest research and cyber-attack vectors and gain access to exclusive content from the hacker community.

"It's also about getting to know the latest defenses and management techniques for cyber defense, to combat the ever-evolving threats from the Internet," says Dr. Markus Schumacher, CEO of Virtual Forge.

In their presentation as part of a special SAP track, for example, the Virtual Forge security experts Hans-Christian Esperer and Frederik Weidemann will show how an attacker can inject harmful byte code into ABAP applications under S/4 HANA and then present a tool set of analyses and defensive mechanisms to prevent such attacks.

In addition, in response to the excellent feedback from the participants of last year's event, a BIZEC SAP Security Workshop will take place once again this year. The workshop will focus on the top current topics in the SAP security community: the detection of cyber attacks on SAP environments and the conclusions that can be drawn from them.

The Business Application Security Initiative BIZEC.org, of which Virtual Forge is a member, is a non-profit organization with a focus on security defects in business applications, in particular in the SAP environment.

More information about TROOPERS17:

March 20-24, 2017 Heidelberg, Germany Print Media Academy

https://www.troopers.de/troopers17/

