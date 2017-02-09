Citycon's Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement 2016 Published

HELSINKI, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ- Annual Financial Report-9 February 2017 at 09:00 hrs

Citycon Oyj's Financial Statements for 2016 have been published today. The Financial Statements include the Report by the Board of Directors, Consolidated Financial Statements, Parent Company Financial Statements and Auditor's Report for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2016.

Citycon Oyj has also published its Corporate Governance Statement 2016. The statement is prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code published by the Finnish Securities Market Association.

The Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release and also available on the company's website at www.citycon.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Anu Tuomola

General Counsel and Head of Legal Affairs

Tel. +358 50 414 3280

anu.tuomola@citycon.com



Citycon is an owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of over EUR 2 billion. Citycon is the No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark. Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa1) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

