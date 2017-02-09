Publicis Groupe CEO Interview - 2016 Results (Video)

PARIS, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Publicis, a global leader in marketing, communication and digital transformation, has just released its annual results for 2016. Publicis Groupe CEO, Maurice Lévy comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/publicis-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- 2016 earnings

- U.S. performance

- Impairment

- 2017 outlook

- Succession plan

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Optimedia | Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

