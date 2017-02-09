NCC to Build Closed-loop Facility for E.ON

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, NCC has signed a contract with the energy company E.ON to build a new cogeneration installation as part of a closed-loop facility at Högbytorp, in the Municipality of Upplands-Bro, in north Stockholm. The total order value is SEK 750 million.

"The investment at Högbytorp will enable us to satisfy demand for energy produced from sustainable sources from a growing Stockholm region and to contribute to developing the Municipality of Upplands-Bro," says Stefan Håkansson, Acting CEO of Customer Solutions and Head of E.ON operations in Sweden.

The project will be implemented on a partnering basis; a form of cooperation whereby the key participants jointly resolve issues by means of an open dialog focusing on the best interests of the project.

"NCC wants to be part of building a sustainable society. The facility in Upplands-Bro will be the closed-loop facility of the future and we are pleased that E.ON has chosen NCC as partner to carry out the earthworks and construction contract for the project," says Svante Hagman, Business Area Manager for NCC Infrastructure.

The assignment comprises earthworks, concreting works and civil engineering works as well as construction and installation work in conjunction with the construction of the new cogeneration installation and also earthworks for a biogas facility. The facilities will produce electricity, district heating and biogas.

The total order value is expected to amount to approximately SEK 750 million and will be registered during the first quarter of 2017 with 70 percent in the NCC Infrastructure business area and 30 percent in the Building business area.

