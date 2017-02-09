The project is set to begin construction in April, located 15 km south of Townsville on Australia's north-eastern coast. RCR Tomlinson Ltd will be managing the engineering, procurement and construction stage of the project.

"Large scale solar is fast becoming one of the most cost-effective sources of energy generation in Australia," said First Solar's Regional Manager for Asia Pacific Jack Curtis. "This project represents the viabality of the C&I solar market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...