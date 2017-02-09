

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French advertising and communications company Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY.PK, PGPEF.PK) reported that net loss attributable to the Groupe for fiscal 2016 was 527 million euros or 2.36 euros per share, compared to net income of 901 million euros or 3.99 euros per share in the prior year.



However, Headline Groupe net income for the year rose to 1.02 billion euros or 4.46 euros per share from 992 million euros or 4.39 euros per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the period grew 1.4 percent to 9.73 billion euros from 9.60 billion euros last year.



The company said it will propose to the Shareholders' AGM to approve a 16 percent increase of its dividend to 1.85 euros per share and also confirmed its objectives for 2018.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Publicis Groupe noted that the first half of the year will be impacted by some account losses and the difficulties at Razorfish, but expects the Groupe should be back to levels of growth which are more comparable to its peers, in the second half.



Publicis Groupe has said earlier that its Supervisory Board appointed Arthur Sadoun to succeed Maurice Lévy as Chairman of the Groupe's Management Board.



From June 1, 2017, Arthur Sadoun will become Chairman of the Management Board which will be joined on the same date by Steve King, the current CEO of Publicis Media, who will team up with Jean-Michel Etienne, Executive Vice-President and CFO, and Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, Secretary General.



