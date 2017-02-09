Arctic Paper - Publication of Year-end 2016 Report by Subsidiary Company

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A.("Company", "Issuer") herewith announces that on 9th February 2017 the Management of the Company's subsidiary Rottneros AB("Rottneros"), which is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, has published the year-end 2016 report with the following parameters:

Year 2016 MLN SEK

MLN PLN





Revenues 1730

798





EBITDA *) 221

102







Net result 128

59





















*) Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment charges.





















Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. indicates that above Company's subsidiary results will have a significant impact on Arctic Paper Group's consolidated 2016 annual results.

For additional information, please contact:

Per Skoglund,

Acting President of the Management Board of Arctic Paper,

Tel. 46733-21-70-09

This information is disclosed pursuant to Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/ECand was submitted for publication on 9th February 2017 at 8:00 am CET, in reference to Arctic Paper's current report no. 3/2017 filed with the Warsaw Stock Exchange

