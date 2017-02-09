sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,981 Euro		+0,065
+0,18 %
WKN: 863272 ISIN: FR0000121964 Ticker-Symbol: KPR 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
KLEPIERRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLEPIERRE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,043
36,122
10:57
36,082
36,083
10:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLEPIERRE SA
KLEPIERRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KLEPIERRE SA35,981+0,18 %