Ceva Santé Animale Confirms its Circle of Virtuous Growth in 2016

2016 was a year of sustained organic growth and major acquisitions. Consolidated sales reached €912m as the Ceva Group continued to achieve double-digit growth.

Virtuous growth consolidated

Consolidated sales of the Ceva Group reached €912 million in 2016, demonstrating growth of 10% compared to 2015 at constant scope and exchange rate.

Group sales by region were as follows: Europe (36%); AMEET (Africa, Middle East, Eastern Europe, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey) (23%); North America/Pacific (17%); Asia (11%) and Latin America (12%). Ceva experienced good growth in all markets.

Ceva's product portfolio performed well across all species, especially poultry and swine.

"2016 was a significant year for Ceva with double-digit growth achieved once again, testifying to the soundness of our business model. With the acquisition of some key products from Merial and reinforcement of our position in key strategic markets, we have the responsibility to deliver more value from these excellent new assets." Dr Marc Prikazsky, Ceva's Chairman & CEO

2016: year of strategic acquisitions

Since its inception in 2000, Ceva has acquired more than 30 companies, providing the group with a strong foothold in key markets and boosting its product portfolio and expertise. This year, the group deployed an aggressive external growth strategy, concluding several major acquisitions across the globe:

In November, Ceva made its first entry into India with the acquisition of Polchem . The country is a strategic market for Ceva, especially for poultry production (5 th largest global producer) and with significant growing demand for vaccines (+10% per year).



with the acquisition of . The country is a strategic market for Ceva, especially for poultry production (5 largest global producer) and with significant growing demand for vaccines (+10% per year). In December, with the acquisition of two Brazilian companies, Hertape and Inova, Ceva became the 5th largest animal health company in France and aims to become a global specialist in the dairy sector, reinforcing its presence in the ruminant vaccines market.

In its home market of France, the group made further acquisitions:

The acquisition of Biovac allows Ceva to propose an integrated offering, including autogenous vaccines in the swine and poultry sectors.



allows Ceva to propose an integrated offering, including autogenous vaccines in the swine and poultry sectors. Following the acquisition of iD Projects in July, (via Ecat, a subsidiary company), Ecat-iD was formed and is already showing to be a world leader in smart automation of hatcheries (ranked no. 1 in France and no.2 internationally).

Finally, with the purchase of several former Merial products in late January 2017, Ceva will consolidate its position in the international swine vaccines market and develop its range of non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

"The challenge now is to consolidate these acquisitions to make sure they are all successful. In 2017 we will pursue our international ambitions, most likely through new acquisitions. After India and South America, we should be strengthening our position in Asia," Dr Prikazsky added.

Ceva to invest heavily in 2017 to reach the top 5 by 2020

"Our priority for 2017 is to continue our virtuous growth cycle, to deliver more value for our customers, for the society in which we live and ultimately for Ceva," affirmed Dr. Prikazsky.

While developing our foothold in various markets, Ceva will also continue to make significant investment in its industrial facilities. In 2017 the Group plans to devote more than €90 million to enlarge its main production sites.

ABOUT CEVA SANTÉ ANIMALE

Ceva Santé Animale is a global veterinary health company, focused on research, development, production and sales of pharmaceutical products and vaccines for companion animals, livestock, swine and poultry.

Present in 110 countries, Ceva Santé Animale employs more than 4,500 people around the world.

