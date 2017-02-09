Italtel Launches Itaca - A Comprehensive Data Analytics Solution to Improve Customer Experience

MILAN, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With Itaca's modular approach, service providers can extract value out of Big Data and gain increased insight into customer satisfaction

Italtel, a leading telecommunications company in IT system integration, managed services, Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and all-IP solutions, today announced it will launch its Itaca (Italtel Analytics Configurable Asset) solution at Mobile World Congress 2017.

As a modular and configurable analytics solution, Itaca improves the end-user experience, leveraging end-to-end visibility, knowledge and understanding of network and delivered services.

The solution extracts knowledge and value from the huge volume and variety of data that are traditionally obtained from the network and services, as well as insight from web analysis. Based on a set of modules for the collection, processing, storage and visualization of data, Itaca can provide advanced statistical analysis and the delivery of customized reports.

"Service providers are driven by the need to provide innovative services and, at the same time, enhance the quality of the customer experience," said Tullia Zanni, Head of Solutions Marketing, Management & Offering, at Italtel. "Italtel supports service providers in evolving their platforms to control and enhance the quality of how a service is made available to their customers."

By integrating traditional information about the network and services, as well as innovative analysis from online sources, Itaca improves operational capabilities through early identification of growing customer dissatisfaction and a deeper visibility of the state and quality of what is being provided.

Data Science functionality is a distinctive component in Itaca, allowing mainstream data enrichment with valuable information extracted from unstructured sources such as service provider websites, blogs, forums and social networks. This is achieved by applying a rigorous scientific approach to data, made up of mathematical models, and sentiment and semantic engines, as well as machine learning logic based on the definition of specific customer business needs.

Italtel will be exhibiting its Itaca solution, alongside its portfolio of products for network transformation, the Internet of Things and 5G markets, at Mobile World Congress - Stand 2G10, Hall 2 - which takes place at the Fira Gran Via, in Barcelona, from Monday, February 27 to Thursday, March 2.

