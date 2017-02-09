Copenhagen, February 9, 2017 - Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) today announced that Nikolaj Kosakewitsch has been appointed President of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Nikolaj joins Nasdaq from Carnegie Investment Bank, where he most recently served as Head of Securities, Denmark. In addition to his new role as President of Nasdaq Copenhagen, Kosakewitsch will have the functional position as Head of Sales for Nasdaq European Equities, reporting to Lauri Rosendahl, Nasdaq's Head of European Equities and President of Nasdaq Nordic.



"Nasdaq has built tremendous momentum throughout the Nordic region, where Denmark welcomed two of the world's largest IPOs last year," said Rosendahl. "Nikolaj brings solid experience of the capital markets in Denmark and the Nordic region, combined with a genuine knowledge in equity sales, including institutional end-investor understanding. I am confident that he will be a great addition to the Nasdaq team."



"I am very excited to join Nasdaq at a time when European capital markets are developing rapidly," said Kosakewitsch. "There are plenty of opportunities to further develop the local, Danish market, and Nasdaq Copenhagen will play a critical role in that work. Furthermore, the competitive landscape in Europe and the updated regulatory environment for securities markets makes this position highly interesting, and I look forward to seeing the industry I know so well from a new angle."



Kosakewitsch has more than 20 years of experience in the financial markets. Prior to joining Carnegie Investment Bank in 2012, he served in Nordic Sales at SEB and as Sales Trader at Alfred Berg ABN Amro. He has also experience from portfolio management and principal trading in equities, fixed income and FX. He holds a Global Executive MBA from INSEAD.



Kosakewitsch will assume the new position on June 1, 2017, at the latest. As previously communicated, President of Nasdaq Copenhagen, Bjørn Sibbern, has been appointed to Nasdaq Executive Vice President of Global Information Services. In order to secure a smooth transition, Bjørn Sibbern will remain as an advisor to Nikolaj Kosakewitsch during a transition period.



