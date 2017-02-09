Valmet: Valmet to supply an extensive paper machine rebuild for Sappi North America

Valmet to supply an extensive paper machine rebuild for Sappi North America

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an extensive rebuild for Sappi North America at its Somerset paper manufacturing facility in Skowhegan, Maine, USA. As a result of the rebuild, the paper machine (PM1) will be able to produce both coated paper and a variety of consumer packaging products. The start-up of the rebuilt machine is scheduled for early 2018.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter 2017 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically EUR 60-70 millions.

"Valmet has been a long-standing technical resource and solutions-oriented equipment supplier to Sappi. Working together, we recognized the manufacturing potential of PM1 at Somerset and, with Valmet's collaborative technical support, will further advance Sappi North America's diversification into packaging," comments Mark Gardner, President and CEO of Sappi North America.

"We are very happy to have been selected by Sappi North America for this important project. In many ways this project represents the strong and mutual commitment that has been established between Sappi and Valmet based on the good results achieved together during the previous projects. We look forward to strengthening our relationship further while working hard to help Sappi reach their project goals and business objectives," comments Valmet's Dave King, Area President, North America.

Technical information about the project

Paper machine (PM1), currently producing woodfree coated paper grades (WFC), will be rebuilt using some of the most advanced packaging manufacturing technology to produce a variety of both packaging and coated paper products.

Valmet's delivery will include a number of modification and new machine parts (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/) in the existing machine to meet the requirements of the new packaging grades (http://www.valmet.com/industries-we-serve/board-and-paper/coated-boards/).

Information about the customer Sappi North America

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited, a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. It has more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries. Sappi North America has three mills and over 2,100 employees, and it produces printing and packaging papers, release paper and dissolving wood pulp.

