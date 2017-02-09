ATOS: Atos marks "one year to go" until the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018

PyeongChang, 9 February 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation and Worldwide IT Partner for the Olympic Game and Paralympic Games (https://www.pyeongchang2018.com/horizon/eng/partner/ATOS.aspATOS), today announces that for the first time, all Games critical IT applications - including the distribution of results in real time like the Olympic Diffusion System (ODS) - will be remotely managed and hosted on the Cloud. Technology plans for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 are all on track and operational tests are already underway.

First Olympic Games to be delivered 100 percent in the Cloud

In order to meet the technical challenge of ensuring that all 12 venues are virtualized on the Cloud, Atos teams have been carrying out all of their testing via the Cloud, resulting in over 100,000 hours of testing prior to the competition to deliver real time results (0.3 of a second) to the world's media for all 15 disciplines and 102 events. Up until now, ad hoc infrastructures had to be built for each local venue.

Most efficient and cost-effective solutions with new Atos Testing and Operations Centers

Another technological first sees all system testing carried out remotely at a new dedicated Atos Integration Test Lab (ITL) in Madrid and at the Central Technology Operations Center (CTOC) in Barcelona, which will support the Technology Operations Center in the host city. Remote testing is both cost and time efficient, while greatly reducing carbon footprint, one of Atos' priorities and ensuring the highest level of quality, with the exact virtual environment that will prevail at Games time. It is also more flexible, due to the fact that any venue can be simulated as if the teams were actually on site in South Korea.

Hee-beom Lee, President, PyeongChang 2018 Organizing Committee, says, "We are dedicated to make the 2018 Winter Games the most digital Games ever and are thrilled to be working with Atos, the Worldwide IT Partner of the IOC. We really value the fact that we are able to rely on Atos' expertise gained from delivering eight previous Games".

Patrick Adiba, Group Executive Vice President / Chief Commercial Officer - Olympics & Major Events at Atos, adds, "One year away from the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and we are confident that the technology is right on track. Performing all the testing remotely via the Atos Cloud strengthens our motivation to deliver our personal best to ensure a successful Games in 2018 and share in the PyeongChang 2018 slogan: Passion. Connected."

The remote configuration of PyeongChang 2018 will also be replicated for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in Asia, namely Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Next milestones will include the homologation tests with various federations this summer and the first rehearsal test in PyeongChang in October 2017.

Atos has been the Worldwide IT Partner for the Olympic Games since Salt Lake City in 2002 and, over the last 10 years, has been integral to making every Winter and Summer edition of the Olympic Games a success. It is all of this experience and expertise that allows Atos to consistently deliver outstanding results for clients across the Globe.

Rio 2016 marked a first milestone in the digital transformation of the Olympic Games with the use of Cloud for the first time for key applications, such as the accreditation and volunteer systems.

For more information on what Atos delivers for the Olympic Games visit: https://atos.net/en/olympic-games (https://atos.net/en/olympic-games)

***

About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.

Press contact:

Terence Zakka - terence.zakka@atos.net (mailto:terence.zakka@atos.net) - +33 1 73 26 40 76 - @Mr_Zakka (https://twitter.com/Mr_Zakka)





Click here for PDF (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2077213/781386.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

