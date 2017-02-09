sprite-preloader
Axfood - Notice of Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The shareholders of Axfood Aktiebolag (publ), reg. no. 556542-0824, are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 15 March 2017. Location: Stockholm City Conference Centre, Folkets Hus, Barnhusgatan 12-14, Stockholm. Registration for the AGM will open at 4 p.m.

As stated in the AGM notice, the Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 6.00 per share and that the record date for entitlement to the dividend shall be 17 March 2017.

The AGM notice is available on Axfood's website, axfood.se, and is appended to this press release.

For further information:

Karin Hygrell-Jonsson,
CFO, Axfood AB
Tel: +46-70-662 69 70

This press release was submitted for publication at 10:00 (CET) on 9 February 2017.

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1306/2183224/625822.pdf

PDF


