IBA Group Wins Shared Services & Outsourcing Award

MINSK, Belarus, February 9, 2017

On February 2, CEE Business Media, a publisher of the Central and Eastern Europe Shared Services and Outsourcing Directory, announced the winners of the CEE Shared Services and Outsourcing Awards. IBA Group - http://www.ibagroupit.com - and its project Promotion of IT in Belarus among People with Disabilities was selected the winner in the category Top CSR initiative of the Year.

Implemented by IBA Institute, a member of IBA Group, the project Promotion of IT in Belarus among People with Disabilities was the first IT education project for disabled people in Belarus. A group of 120 disabled was trained in system administration, including 89 remotely. Following the course, IBA Group organized a national contest in system administration for people with disabilities with 45 course graduates joining the competition and ten qualifying for the final. After the project was completed, former students volunteered transfer of their competencies to peers and six graduates, including the contest winner, were offered IT jobs.

Vladimir Dyubkov, Chancellor of IBA Institute, said that thanks to the project he met very brave and firm people who taught him to overcome problems in his life.

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, commented: "I would like to express my gratitude to the organizers and judges of the CEE Shared Services and Outsourcing Awards for selecting our CSR project a winner. The project contributed to the creation of a barrier-free environment for disabled people. It revealed that IT opens great opportunities for all, irrespective of age, gender, background, and physical health."

To see the winner list, visit the contest's website at http://ceeoutsourcingawards.com/2017/winners.html

About IBA Group

