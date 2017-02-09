Collector AB - Year-end Report 2016

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Collector AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: COLL)

January - December 2016 (compared with January-December 2016)

Total income increased by 27%, amounting to SEK 1,513 million (1,187)

(1,187) Earnings after tax (EAT) increased by 42%, amounting to SEK 405 million (286)

(286) Return on equity (RoE) was 20% (21)

Earnings per share increased to SEK 4.25 (3.16)

(3.16) Continued strong growth with increased quality in the credit portfolio, SEK 13,242 million (8,697) +52%

(8,697) +52% Credit losses fell to 1.1% (1.3)

The fourth quarter 2016 (compared to the fourth quarter of 2015)

Total income increased by 31"%, amounting to SEK 431 million (330)

(330) Earnings after tax increased by 31"% and amounted to SEK 120 million (91)

(91) Earnings per share increased to SEK 1.18 (0.98)

(0.98) Entered financing agreement with Rossignol. Estimated volume amounts to approximately SEK 1.2 billion

billion Entered into a new factoring and inventory financing agreement with Office Depot

Launched new digital business product - Reverse Factoring

Invested in BetterWealth and Wint through Collector Ventures

Invested in Matspar.se and Wint through Collector Ventures

Initiated cooperation with the rewards app Wrapp for purchases paid by card

Launched digital B2B payment solution

Fully subscribed Rights Issue completed with an increase of 9335000 shares

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividends be paid for 2016, which is in line with the adopted dividend policy

Significant events after the end of the period

Collector moves up to Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap segment

Invested in Nordkap through Collector Ventures

Collector Bank AB (publ) has established an MTN-program of SEK 5 billion and published prospectus

and published prospectus Collector contemplates the issuance of SEK bonds

Read more on https://www.collector.se/en/about-collector/investors/financial-information/

Readers are reminded that the original financial report, signed by the Board of Directors, is in Swedish. This is a translation of the Swedish financial report.

Presentations to investors, analysts and media

A telephone conference with the opportunity to pose questions will be held today, 9 February at 10.30 (CET) am, with Chairman Lena Apler and CFO Pia-Lena Olofssonpresenting the report. The telephone conference will be held in Swedish and streamed live on www.financialhearings.com. https://wonderland.videosync.fi/collector-q4-report-2016

To join the telephone conference, please call: +46 8 5664 2694 or +44 20 3008 9802. The switchboard will open at 10.25 am CET.

For further information, please contact:

Lena Apler,

Chairman of the Board Collector

Phone: +46 70-525-65-80

Email: lena.apler@collectorbank.se

Pia-Lena Olofsson,

CFO, Collector

Phone: +46 70-858-04-53

Email: pia-lena.olofsson@collectorbank.se



Åsa Hillsten,

CCO & IR Collector

Phone: +46 70-081-81-17

Email: asa.hillsten@collectorbank.se

This information is information that Collector AB is obliged to make public pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set above, at 8.15 am CET on 9 February 2017.Ticker symbol COLL.

