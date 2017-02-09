EXPO 2017 to Hold Roadshow in European Countries

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Mobile pavilion of EXPO 2017 "Future Energy" will travel across 12 European countries to inform people about Kazakhstan, Astana and the upcoming global "green" energy event.

From February to June, the Expo Caravan roadshow will visit Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Milan, Zurich, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Warsaw, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The EXPO 2017 pavilion will stay in each city for 3-4 days.

"The Expo Caravan will provide the residents and tourists of the European countries with a great opportunity to learn more about Kazakhstan, Astana and EXPO. They will be able to obtain detailed information about the exposition and buy tickets to the upcoming event in the capital of Kazakhstan," says Chairman of the Board of JSC "National company "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

Commissioners-General of the participating countries, foreign tour operators, and representatives from the Embassies of Kazakhstan will also take part in the roadshow.

In the EXPO 2017 mobile pavilion there will be exhibits such as an interactive map of Kazakhstan, a cinema, 3D printers, Virtual Reality and Objects of the Exposition sections, and an Alternative Energy Sources exhibition.

"In this pavilion visitors will be able to not only obtain detailed information about EXPO 2017 and learn more about the subject of the exposition, but also enjoy the latest interactive and multimedia programs which will be of interest to both adults and children," says Mr. Yessimov.

Entry to the EXPO 2017 mobile pavilion will be free, and the pavilion will be placed in major trade centers, on city squares and in public parks. All the audiovisual materials will be provided in the local language.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 'Future Energy'will take place between June, 10 and September, 10 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017. The visitors will be able to attend over3 thousand themed and entertainment events. To date, 115 countries and 18 international organisations have confirmed their participation.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

