Vantaa, Finland, 2017-02-09 10:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ramirent Plc Press release 9.2.2017 at 11:15



Ramirent will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.



An analyst and press briefing will be held on February 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time at Klaus K, Bulevardi 2-4, Helsinki (Studio K). The briefing will be hosted by CEO Tapio Kolunsarka and CFO Pierre Brorsson. Please inform us of your participation no later than February 15, 2017 by e-mail to annika.berg(at)ramirent.com.



You can also participate in the analyst and press briefing through a live webcast and conference call at the company website www.ramirent.com. Dial-in number for conference call: +358 9 8171 0495 (FI), +46 8 5664 2702 (SE), +44 203 194 0552 (UK) and +1 855 716 1597 (US). A recording of the webcast will be available at the company website later the same day.



The presentation material will be available before the start of the briefing at www.ramirent.com.



FURTHER INFORMATION: Franciska Janzon, SVP, Marketing, Communications and IR, tel. +358 20 750 2859



Ramirent is a leading equipment rental group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. Ramirent has operations in the Nordic countries and in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2015, Ramirent Group sales totalled EUR 636 million. The Group has 2,730 employees in 288 customer centers in 10 countries. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machines®.



DISTRIBUTION: NASDAQ OMX Helsinki The main media www.ramirent.com